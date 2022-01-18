Has CPM left class struggle and adopted communal drive?: MM Hassan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that a secular party like Congress had excluded minorities from the party leadership as part of national leader Rahul Gandhi’s policy, UDF convener MM Hassan on Monday retaliated saying the Communist leader has unleashed a communal and poisonous campaign.

Talking to reporters here, Hassan alleged that the CPM leadership has been trying to stoke communal sentiments more than the BJP leadership. On Sunday, Kodiyeri criticised the Congress for allegedly ignoring minority communities for leadership positions, which was in line with Rahul Gandhi’s policy to execute the RSS vision.

Taking a jibe at the CPM, Hassan asked, “By making blatant communal statements, has the Communist party abandoned the class struggle and taken up communalised campaign?” Both Kodiyeri and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have decided to stoke majority and minority communalism for political gains, he alleged. He recalled that Congress has always stood for secularism and feels ashamed of seeing the CPM stooping to exploit communal sentiments.