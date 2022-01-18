STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Has CPM left class struggle and adopted communal drive?: MM Hassan

Talking to reporters here, Hassan alleged that the CPM leadership has been trying to stoke communal sentiments more than the BJP leadership.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

UDF convenor MM Hassan

UDF convenor MM Hassan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that a secular party like Congress had excluded minorities from the party leadership as part of national leader Rahul Gandhi’s policy, UDF convener MM Hassan on Monday retaliated saying the Communist leader has unleashed a communal and poisonous campaign. 

Talking to reporters here, Hassan alleged that the CPM leadership has been trying to stoke communal sentiments more than the BJP leadership. On Sunday, Kodiyeri criticised the Congress for allegedly ignoring minority communities for leadership positions, which was in line with Rahul Gandhi’s policy to execute the RSS vision.  

Taking a jibe at the CPM, Hassan asked, “By making blatant communal statements, has the Communist party abandoned the class struggle and taken up communalised campaign?” Both Kodiyeri and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have decided to stoke majority and minority communalism for political gains, he alleged. He recalled that Congress has always stood for secularism and feels ashamed of seeing the CPM stooping to exploit communal sentiments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM MM Hassan Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp