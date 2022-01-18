Kollam counts on Covid vax drives, squads to curb spike

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: District Collector Afsana Parveen on Monday said stringent measures would be taken to ensure compliance with Covid norms to prevent a surge in Omicron cases in the district. Squads would be set up at the taluk level as part of the move.

Covid prevention measures will also be strengthened in Covid clusters, said the collector during a special review meeting convened with the disaster management committee here. Special awareness on the need to wear masks and hold disinfection drives across the district will be generated in the coming days.

The district administration will intensify vaccination drives and also ensure vaccination of children between 15 and 18 years. Public events will be banned if the TPR crosses 30 per cent. The district collector has also asked school managements to report formation of Covid clusters at the concerned institutes and close them with immediate effect.

Covid tests and awareness generation will be intensified in camps of migrant labourers and among those in the fishing sector.

Restrictions in place

Only virtual grama sabhas are allowed to be convened in the district. Religious institutions should ensure only limited people are in attendance at places of worship. Crowding should be avoided. Measures should be taken to sanitise buses immediately after trips.

Seating in hotels and hotels should be arranged to allow only 50 per cent occupancy. Official tours from educational institutions should be avoided. The district collector also said measures will be taken to ensure Covid protocol and less crowding during driving tests. Inspections will be carried out on vehicles and bus and auto stands.