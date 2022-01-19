STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

24 injured as ‘illegal’ building collapses in Kozhikode

According to Fire and Rescue Services personnel, a majority of the injured are migrant workers. The condition of three persons is said to be critical.

Published: 19th January 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The Knowledge City building at Kaithapoyil in Kozhikode which collapsed on Tuesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 24 labourers, including a woman, were injured after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed on Markaz Knowledge City campus at Kaithapoyil in Kodenchery grama panchayat on Tuesday. According to Fire and Rescue Services personnel, a majority of the injured are migrant workers. The condition of three persons is said to be critical.

The incident took place around 11.30am, when the first floor of the Hillsinai school building collapsed.
Twenty-one workers were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and the others to nearby hospitals.

The Knowledge City, spread across 125 acres, comprises residential complexes, healthcare institutes, schools and other buildings owned by a trust headed by Sunni leader Kanthapuram Aboobackar Musliyar. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police and local residents took part in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Kodanchery panchayat president Alex Thomas Chembakasserry said they had not issued the permit to construct the building. “We have received an application, but we haven’t granted sanction for the work as the verification process is still on. We will issue a memo to stop the work in the wake of the accident,” he said.

3 of the injured are in critical condition

Most of the workers were from other states

11.30am when the incident happened

The Knowledge City comprises residential complexes, schools, healthcare institutes and other buildings owned by a trust led by Sunni leader Kanthapuram Aboobackar Musliyar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode illegal building
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp