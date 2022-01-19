24 injured as ‘illegal’ building collapses in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 24 labourers, including a woman, were injured after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed on Markaz Knowledge City campus at Kaithapoyil in Kodenchery grama panchayat on Tuesday. According to Fire and Rescue Services personnel, a majority of the injured are migrant workers. The condition of three persons is said to be critical.

The incident took place around 11.30am, when the first floor of the Hillsinai school building collapsed.

Twenty-one workers were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and the others to nearby hospitals.

The Knowledge City, spread across 125 acres, comprises residential complexes, healthcare institutes, schools and other buildings owned by a trust headed by Sunni leader Kanthapuram Aboobackar Musliyar. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police and local residents took part in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Kodanchery panchayat president Alex Thomas Chembakasserry said they had not issued the permit to construct the building. “We have received an application, but we haven’t granted sanction for the work as the verification process is still on. We will issue a memo to stop the work in the wake of the accident,” he said.

