Actor abduction case: Pulsar Suni’s mother visits him in jail, her statement to be recorded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A judicial first class magistrate court will record the statement of Shobana, the mother of first accused Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, in the actor abduction case. Based on Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) petition, the Ernakulam chief judicial magistrate assigned Aluva judicial first class magistrate to record Shobana’s statement under section 164 of CrPC. The date will be fixed later.

On Tuesday, Shobana visited Suni at the Ernakulam sub-jail. After the meeting, Shobana told reporters that Suni admitted that he knows Sharath G Nair, actor Dileep’s friend, whose house the Crime Branch raided on Monday as part of the probe into the allegation that there was a conspiracy to harm police officers who investigated the actor abduction case. She said Suni was facing intense mental pressure and looked depressed.

SIT has also approached the Ernakulam additional special sessions court for permission to question Suni in the jail. According to SIT, Suni has to be questioned based on new revelations made by film director P Balachandrakumar. SIT will also quiz Suni regarding the video he recorded when he abducted the survivor in February 2017.

HC to hear Dileep’s anticipatory bail plea on Friday

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the anticipatory bail plea filed by actor Dileep and other accused persons to Friday. The case pertains to the allegation that they conspired to endanger the police officers who were probing actor abduction case. The prosecution cannot arrest the accused till then, the court ordered. Dileep and five others were booked under section 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) IPC.

The probe was initiated based on the disclosure of film director Balachandra Kumar. The FIR stated that all six persons on November 15, 2017 assembled at a house and conspired to assault the police officers. P Sivakumar, T N Suraj, B R Byju and R Krishnaprasad, who are named in the FIR, have also moved the court with bail pleas.

DGP told to inquire if media violated trial court’s order

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state police chief to hold an inquiry into the allegation that the media has violated the trial court’s order restricting the publication or telecasting of matters related to the 2017 actor assault case till the trial concludes. The court issued the directive on the petition filed by actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, and asked the state police chief to report to it within two weeks. The court observed that the instances pointed out by the petitioner cannot easily be brushed aside.

“The order passed under Section 327(3) of CrPC must be honoured. Hence, the state police chief shall conduct an inquiry into the allegations in this petition regarding the alleged flagrant violation of the trial court order. Needless to say, if any such allegation is found to be true, appropriate action under law shall be initiated,” the court directed. Challenging the petition, the prosecution counsel said the state police chief could not possibly identify violations since the media was only prohibited from reporting whatever transpired inside the trial court.