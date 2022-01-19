STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dwarf cow milk to temple artforms, Kerala treat awaits global visitors

The RT Mission has chalked out a detailed plan to attract tourists to the state to heal the pandemic-ravaged sector. 

Published: 19th January 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

A villager engaged in the making of Marayoor Jaggery at the manufacturing unit attached to his house in Idukki

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Enter the surangas, the famous water harvesting caves or tunnels in Kasaragod that resemble Iranian water system ‘qanat’, taste the milk from Kerala’s indigenous cow breed Kasaragod Dwarf and watch Kaipad farming, a unique agriculture practice in the saline wetlands of Malabar. 

Experiences like these and more await tourists planning to visit Kerala. Taking a cue from its successful Agri Tourism Networking project, the State Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission is planning to tap Kerala’s local tourism potential to woo visitors in the post-Covid scenario. The RT Mission has chalked out a detailed plan to attract tourists to the state to heal the pandemic-ravaged sector. 

“Our packages give thrust on identifying and experiencing the exclusivity of Kerala. We also need to exploit the possibilities of the ‘new normal’ that has developed in the tourism sector post Covid outbreak,” said RT Mission state coordinator Roopesh Kumar K.

The mission aims to highlight products, agriculture practices, rituals, cuisines and other aspects unique to each locality. For instance, tourists will be taken to villages to see how Marayoor jaggery is made in a cauldron, or to fields to learn about a unique rice variety or agricultural practice and interact with farmers. If it is an artform, the artist or guide will explain its unique characteristics and tourists can watch it live too. Tourists would also get a chance to try their hand at making the products.

“Besides offering tourism packages that weave together Kerala’s unique identities from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, we are also creating a network of all such products and practices. The packages are designed to protect artists, farmers and places too. We will formally announce the packages by February 20,” said Roopesh.

RT Mission authorities said the response from artists, farmers and others in the initial stage of the project announcement has been tremendous. “As many as 160 persons, including artists, farmers and others have already registered for it. Some families, groups, institutions, temples where unique rituals like theyyam and ‘sarpam thullal’ are practised regularly have also come forward,” said an official.

“Many are unaware that Kerala has 400 types of theyyams. The new generation is not even familiar with rituals such as ‘sarpam thullal’ and ‘kalamezhuthum pattum’. Besides promoting tourism, we also aim to conserve our traditions,” said the official.

Roopesh said they know that restoring normalcy in tourism sector would take a long time. “We need to shift from conventional practices and focus on village tourism. We can’t move ahead without product and market diversification,” he said.

The new initiative is part of the Tourism department’s plans to focus on micro-level tourism. Those willing to join the initiative can register until January 30 by emailing to rt@keralatourism.org or calling 04712334749.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasaragod Dwarf Kerala Kerala Tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp