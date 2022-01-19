Dwarf cow milk to temple artforms, Kerala treat awaits global visitors

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM: Enter the surangas, the famous water harvesting caves or tunnels in Kasaragod that resemble Iranian water system ‘qanat’, taste the milk from Kerala’s indigenous cow breed Kasaragod Dwarf and watch Kaipad farming, a unique agriculture practice in the saline wetlands of Malabar.

Experiences like these and more await tourists planning to visit Kerala. Taking a cue from its successful Agri Tourism Networking project, the State Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission is planning to tap Kerala’s local tourism potential to woo visitors in the post-Covid scenario. The RT Mission has chalked out a detailed plan to attract tourists to the state to heal the pandemic-ravaged sector.

“Our packages give thrust on identifying and experiencing the exclusivity of Kerala. We also need to exploit the possibilities of the ‘new normal’ that has developed in the tourism sector post Covid outbreak,” said RT Mission state coordinator Roopesh Kumar K.

The mission aims to highlight products, agriculture practices, rituals, cuisines and other aspects unique to each locality. For instance, tourists will be taken to villages to see how Marayoor jaggery is made in a cauldron, or to fields to learn about a unique rice variety or agricultural practice and interact with farmers. If it is an artform, the artist or guide will explain its unique characteristics and tourists can watch it live too. Tourists would also get a chance to try their hand at making the products.

“Besides offering tourism packages that weave together Kerala’s unique identities from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, we are also creating a network of all such products and practices. The packages are designed to protect artists, farmers and places too. We will formally announce the packages by February 20,” said Roopesh.

RT Mission authorities said the response from artists, farmers and others in the initial stage of the project announcement has been tremendous. “As many as 160 persons, including artists, farmers and others have already registered for it. Some families, groups, institutions, temples where unique rituals like theyyam and ‘sarpam thullal’ are practised regularly have also come forward,” said an official.

“Many are unaware that Kerala has 400 types of theyyams. The new generation is not even familiar with rituals such as ‘sarpam thullal’ and ‘kalamezhuthum pattum’. Besides promoting tourism, we also aim to conserve our traditions,” said the official.

Roopesh said they know that restoring normalcy in tourism sector would take a long time. “We need to shift from conventional practices and focus on village tourism. We can’t move ahead without product and market diversification,” he said.

The new initiative is part of the Tourism department’s plans to focus on micro-level tourism. Those willing to join the initiative can register until January 30 by emailing to rt@keralatourism.org or calling 04712334749.