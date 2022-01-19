Satheesan demands action against cops who framed parents for daughter's murder, 'tortured' them

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader VD Satheesan has sought immediate action against police officials who 'tortured' the parents of a 14-year-old girl who was murdered last year in Vizhinjam. The police had falsely accused the parents of the murder.

The Opposition has decided to rally behind the couple in taking legal action against the police officials responsible for the actions. After visiting the parents of the girl at their house at Vizhinjam on Wednesday, Satheesan also demanded that the state government provide free cancer treatment to Geetha, mother of the girl, and monetary compensation to them.

The 14-year-old girl, adopted by the couple at Muttakad near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, was killed by Rafeeka, 50 and her son, Shafeeq, 23. Recently, they confessed to the crime to the police. Rafeeka said she killed the child by banging her head against the wall last January. The police suspect that Shafeeq was in a relationship with the girl.

The revelation came a year later when the police arrested the duo in another crime -- the murder of 71-year-old Santhakumari, who was their neighbour. The mother-son duo had stayed at a rented house behind the girl’s house at Muttakkad.

Opposition Leader, local Congress MLA M Vincent and Thiruvananthapuram district Congress chief Palode Ravi spent almost an hour with the girl’s parents. Satheesan alleged that the girl’s father was badly beaten by the police who also hurled expletives at the cancer-stricken mother to confess to a crime which they hadn’t committed.

“The woman’s nephew was also badly beaten up by the police. The police force destroyed furniture in the house to intimidate her. What is the difference between goondas in Kottayam who hacked to death a 19-year-old and the police force? Kerala should hang its head in shame at the police atrocity meted out to the parents of the 14-year-old girl,” said a visibly shaken Satheesan.

He said if the LDF government does not provide medical treatment and legal help to the parents, the Opposition will take the responsibility. The Opposition has promised the parents all help in approaching the State Human Rights Commission and also in seeking legal aid.

“The atrocities by the police and goondas have skyrocketed. The police are being controlled by the CPM. The state government should reveal who was instrumental in ensuring the release of the CAPA imposed goonda who killed the 19-year-old youth in Kottayam," added Satheesan.