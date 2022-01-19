Shan murder: Identities of arrested not revealed

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after the leader of a gang shocked them by dumping the body of a 19-year-old youth in front of the Kottayam East police station, the police on Tuesday arrested five persons in connection with the incident. The autorickshaw used by the assailants to abduct the youth and transport its body to the station was also impounded.

District Police Chief Shilpa Devaiah told reporters that Shan Babu was beaten to death by Jomon K Jose aka Kedi Jomon over gang rivalry. Jomon was among the five persons arrested. The police refused to reveal the identities of the other four.

“A member of Jomon’s gang was earlier called to Thrissur by rival gang led by Sarath P Raj aka Suryan and was assaulted. Sarath’s gang also took video of the physical assault and uploaded it on social media in October last year. Following this, the Jomon and gang had been planning to retaliate,” Shilpa said.

Shan was targeted as he had liked the video and commented on it, provoking Jomon and his gang. They assaulted Shan as they wanted to learn about Suryan’s hideout too. Jomon, along with the other four accused, picked up Shan near his house in an autorickshaw by 9pm. They took Shan to an isolated ground near Manganam and tortured him to death. They brought the body to town in the same vehicle and dumped it in front of the police station. Jomon got down at the spot while the others fled.

“All five persons are involved in the crime. They have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. A history-sheeter, Jomon has about 15 criminal cases pending against him,” she said. During interrogation, Jomon admitted to beating Shan to death with a coffee stump. Shipa dismissed allegations of police inaction and said all the steps were taken as soon as Shan’s mother Thressyamma and sister Sharon approached police.

“They came to the station at 1.58am on Monday complaining that Shan had been abducted. They did not have Shan’s photograph and did not know the colour of the dress he had been wearing. They left the station soon after as Thressyamma’s husband was bedridden and alone at home. So, we did not register a case, but sent an alert to the police control room. We launched vehicle inspections and searched the known hideouts of anti-social elements. Since the mother mentioned Jomon by name, police raided his house at night itself,” Shilpa said.