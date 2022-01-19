STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SilverLine: Kerala HC reminder to govt on providing lands to SC/STs

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the state government to inform the court about the officer who has been entrusted with the task of identifying as well as allotting the land.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the SilverLine rail project and land acquisition survey for the same have kicked up a controversy,  the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform the court of the time frame for allotment of habitable land to landless Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families at Chengara in Pathanamthitta.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the state government to inform the court about the officer who has been entrusted with the task of identifying as well as allotting the land. The court said unless earlier commitments made by the government are not met, further commitments, particularly on account of the pressing demand for land in Kerala, will become impossible to be honoured, thus paying the way for deleterious consequences in the future.

Therefore, the competent authority of the government should tell the court how and when the land required for families would be allotted to them. This is very important as the requirement of land on account of various development activities will only mount in the future.

