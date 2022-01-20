A 16-hour-long heart surgery saves a man's life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Najeeb (58), a resident of Kodungallur, was not sure of making it to 2022.

Suffering from 'Aortic Aneurysm' and its complications, hospitals refused to go ahead with the treatment due to its complexity. When he was brought to Aster Medcity on December 30, the blood flow to the brain and hands had almost completely stopped and he was at the risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure. It was following a gruelling 16-long hour surgery that brought him back to life.

According to the doctors, the chances of survival of his case was merely 30%. In Aortic Aneurysm, the blood vessel walls of the aorta become thin and then swollen at multiple levels. In these areas, clots may form which will dislodge and block the blood supply to various major organs like the brain and kidney. The thin wall of the aorta might rupture and the patient could bleed to death.

The whole world was awaiting the celebration of the New Year, while the team doctors at Aster Medcity was trying to save him to welcome a new year. At 8 am on December 31st the complex heart surgery was started.

"His blood flow to both the blood vessels to his brain and hands had almost completely stopped. The additional risks to other organs made his condition very serious. The patient underwent replacement of the aorta that carries blood to the head, a portion of ascending aorta (largest artery) and aortic valve, which regulates blood flow to the body through the heart. The success rate in such complex surgeries is only 30 percent. As we have expertise and experience in handling such complex cardiac problems, we were able to evaluate and decide the course of treatment in time," said Dr. Manoj P Nair, head- Cardiac Surgery, Aster Medcity.

"The surgery took 16-hours, and a large amount of blood transfusion was required. The Infectious Diseases team provided full support with special equipment to prevent any post-operative infection. The patient was kept under observation in ICU for three days and was discharged five days later. Najeeb is currently recuperating at home," Dr. Manoj added.

Dr. Suresh G Nair, Anesthesia and Critical Care said that it is one of the most complicated and critical cases that was done at Aster. The team of doctors including Interventional radiologists also assisted in the treatment of the patient.

On Tuesday, Najeeb arrived for his follow-up consultation and expressed his gratitude and love to the doctors and the staff who saved his life.