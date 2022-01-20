STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Calicut varsity accused of facilitating higher edu minister’s promotion

Bindu is facing an election petition in the High Court filed by her rival candidate that she canvassed votes by misrepresenting herself as ‘Professor’.

Published: 20th January 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-dominated Syndicate of the University of Calicut has come under the scanner for its move to promote retired affiliated college teachers as ‘Professors’, in violation of UGC guidelines.  The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblower’s collective, has approached Governor (Chancellor) Arif Mohammed Khan with a complaint that the move is aimed at facilitating promotion of Higher Education Minister R Bindu as Professor, after her voluntary retirement last year. 

Bindu is facing an election petition in the High Court filed by her rival candidate that she canvassed votes by misrepresenting herself as ‘Professor’. After she was sworn in as minister, the government had issued a gazette notification correcting her prefix from ‘Professor’ to ‘Dr’.

The SUCC said the UGC regulations, 2018, say that the applicant  for ‘Professor’ post under the Career Advancement Scheme must be on the role and active service on the date of consideration by selection committee. Curiously, the syndicate added a clause that “retired and relieved teachers of affiliated colleges” are also eligible for promotion under the scheme. Bindu took voluntary retirement from a college affiliated to the university, before the Assembly election in April 2021.  

“This (Syndicate) resolution would give placement to all teachers, including Bindu, who retired. This is to help her counter the writ petition pending before the  High Court,” the SUCC said. It said the University of Kerala had denied promotion to retired teachers. It urged the Chancellor to nullify the steps taken by Calicut University to promote Bindu. The minister could not be reached for comments.  

Sources said the inclusion of retired teachers in the scheme does not mean promotion for  Bindu and other retired teachers whose Professor placement is due on or after July 18, 2018. “Bindu will be considered only if she submits the proposal to the selection committee for CAS placement as directed by the university,” said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM University of Calicut
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp