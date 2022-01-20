Covid booster doses not a long-term solution: Experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of Omicron infection spreading fast, vaccine booster doses are being considered as the best possible solution. Covid cases are also rising rapidly in the state, including among health staff. Worryingly, the test positivity rate (TPR) has been touching a new high each day. However, scientists and experts have raised concerns over frequent Covid booster shots, saying such doses may adversely affect the immune system.

The existing Covid vaccines have been developed from the original virus. But over months, several variants of the virus have evolved and the protection that the vaccines provide has become debatable.

“Many experts and scientists from World Health Organisation (WHO) have also warned against the frequent use of booster doses.

There is also one section saying that repeat booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune system and tire out people. Though it is too early to arrive at that conclusion, with an unpredictable variant and virus, it is really hard to strike it off,” said Dr Johnson John, a physician based in Aroor.

With some countries considering the possibility of offering people with second booster shots in a bid to provide further protection, the WHO’s Technical Advisory Group has warned that repeating booster doses of the original Covid vaccines is not a viable strategy against emerging variants. It called for new vaccines that protect from transmission better, instead. However, at this stage of the pandemic, a section of doctors in the state believe that vaccine booster doses can help reduce the pressure on hospitals. So far, over two lakh people have been vaccinated with the precaution (booster) dose in the state.

“Data from various countries -- especially Israel, the UK and the USA -- have proved that for for those who got Covishield and mRNA vaccines, boosters reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death. In this phase of the pandemic in India, we hope we will be able to prevent the pressure on hospitals through boosters,” said an infectious disease expert based in Kochi.

“Since the health workers and those with comorbidities are the most vulnerable, they are given preference. However, vaccination and boosters for children and healthy people are debatable. A choice should be given to the people whether to vaccinate their children or take boosters since they do not belong to the risky category,” said the expert.

In a statement released last week, WHO said Covid vaccines that have a high impact on the prevention of infection and transmission, in addition to prevention of severe diseases and death, are the need of the hour and should be developed.

“We cannot compromise the health system. Re-infections are high among health workers and during this surge, if ICU admissions shoot up, it will be very difficult to manage the system,” said a member of the Covid task force.