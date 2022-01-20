STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government announces lockdown-like scenario in Kerala on next two Sundays after Covid surge

Crowds will be restricted at malls, industrial establishments, beaches, theme parks and other tourist centres, it was declared.

Published: 20th January 2022 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when Kerala recorded a whopping 46,387 Covid-19 cases and when test positivity rate touched 40.21%, the state government has announced a lockdown-like scenario in the state on the next two Sundays - January 23 and 30. Only essential services will be permitted.

Other announcements made after the state cabinet meet included work from home for cancer patients, disease-prone individuals and women with children below two years.

Crowds will be restricted at malls, industrial establishments, beaches, theme parks and other tourist centres, it was declared.

District-wise restrictions have been announced based on hospitalisation numbers of Covid patients.

The districts will be divided into A, B and C categories. Different restrictions have been announced for each category. There are no districts in the C category for now.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for social, cultural, religious and political programmes in A category districts. 

No social, cultural, religious and political programmes will be allowed in B category districts. Religious programes should be held online. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed for marriages and funerals.

Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kollam have been named A Category districts, while Palakkad, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthita and Wayanad have been named B category districts.

No social, cultural, religious and political programmes will be allowed in C category districts also. Religious programmes should again be held online. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed for marriages and funerals. Classes in educational institutions, except for final-year degree and PG courses in addition to Class 10 and 12, will be held online in the districts that fall under this category. Theatres, swimming pools and gyms will also remain closed in these Category C districts. As mentioned earlier, no district has currently been placed under this category.

Other announcements:

* No special casual leave for people who turn primary contacts of Covid patients

* Special schools not to be closed

* Covid war rooms to be opened at Secretariat

* District Collectors can be bring in necessary restrictions in each district based on the prevailing situation

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram had seen 9,720 new cases, followed by Ernakulam with 9,605 and Kozhikode 4,016 on Thursday.

