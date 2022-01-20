Rape accused vlogger Sreekanth Vettiyar goes into hiding

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vlogger Sreekanth Vettiyar, who has been accused of rape by a woman from Kollam, is absconding, the police said on Wednesday. Though the police had summoned him for interrogation, he did not turn up. Now, they are planning to get a lookout notice issued to ensure he does not leave the country.

He was booked by the Ernakulam Central police on the woman’s complaint. She has alleged that Sreekanth raped her in a hotel and in flats in Kochi and Aluva.

“An investigation is on and all attempts are being made to trace Sreekanth. We expect him to land in our net soon,” said V U Kuriakose, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi.