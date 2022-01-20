Sexually abused boy deposes he knows 'good touch' and 'bad touch'; Thiruvananthapuram POCSO court sends accused to prison

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Fast Track Court in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced a 53-year-old G Vijayakumar to five years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy nearly two years ago.

According to the prosecution, Vijayakumar was a servant of the landlord of the house at Menamkulam where the boy with his parents resides on rent.

The boy was in the verandah of his house on November 26, 2020, when the accused confronted him and sexually assaulted him. The boy immediately informed his mother about the pain in his private parts and what the man did to him.

He insisted that his parents lodge a complaint with the police. Following this, a police complaint was lodged. The police investigated the case and filed a chargesheet before the Additional Sessions Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) case on April 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, the accused was arrested and produced before the court. The accused pleaded not guilty and reiterated his innocence before the court.

According to Live Law, the boy testified before the court that Vijayakumar pressed his private parts and that he identified it to be a 'bad touch.' He deposed before the police and the court that he could differentiate between a 'good touch and a 'bad touch' since it was taught to him at school. The legal website pointed out how the incident suggests the significance of imparting sex education in schools.

Special judge R Jayakrishnan on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 along with imprisonment on the accused, failing which he would have to undergo another six months in prison. The convicted accused has been sent to Thiruvananthapuram Central Prison to serve out the sentence.