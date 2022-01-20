Thrissur: Youth assaulted, hit on head with stone

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The police have registered a case in the incident in which a college student was brutally assaulted in public by a group in Thrissur on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, also showed a person hitting Amal, a degree student of Chethana College in Thrissur, on the head with a stone. The Ollur police had registered a case on Amal’s statement.

The police said the incident took place around 4pm on Tuesday when Amal and his classmate, a girl, were going to a restaurant on his bike. The girl, who was riding pillion, fell off the bike following which a crowd gathered at the place. Soon, a few people at the spot allegedly attacked Amal for accompanying the girl and also questioned his dressing style. Police said they are analysing the visuals.

Plaint against Amal

A complaint was lodged at the station alleging Amal, the youth, first attacked a person who had rushed to help the girl after she fell from the bike.