With the nuns, in letter and spirit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An online campaign expressing solidarity with the survivor in the nun rape case and offering support in the fight for justice for her has taken social media by storm with hundreds, including several celebrities, joining the drive.

The campaign, christened #Avalkkoppam and #WiththeNuns, began at 11am on Wednesday, marking the time at which the judgment acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal who had been accused of raping the nun was delivered a week ago.

Letters addressed to the survivor and offering support to the nuns in their fight are being posted on social media as part of the campaign. Those who take part in the campaign have also been asked to take a picture of the letter and mail it to solidarity2sisters@gmail.com, created specially for the campaign.

Among those who wrote letters supporting the survivor are actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, director Leena Manimekalai and award-winning writer K R Meera. “The campaign kicked off as a collective effort after we started discussing the flawed judgment. If we remain silent, then rape will get decriminalised,” said writer and academic J Devika.

Over 200 letters within two hours

“Grave injustice has been meted out through the judgment. The survivor has been shamed through it. Women have to stand with the nuns during this crucial time,” said J Devika. Within two hours, more than 200 letters were emailed. The figure crossed 400 by evening.

Freelance journalist Leena Gita Reghunath said, “The judgment shocked us for the gross injustice in it. If it affected our morale, imagine how shattered the nuns would be. This is an attempt to offer support to them.” Athira Sujatha, a public policy professional, said they have received an overwhelming response from the public. The campaign will continue for four more days, following which all letters will be printed, made into a document and given to the nuns.