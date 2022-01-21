STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Trial to resume Saturday

Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday decided to resume the trial in actor abduction and rape case on Saturday.

Actor Dileep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday decided to resume the trial in actor abduction and rape case on Saturday. The prosecution filed a report in the court regarding the further investigation launched based on revelations of director P Balachandrakumar.

Earlier, the court had directed the prosecution to file a report based on further investigation. “Report filed stating that the investigation is going on and further reported that prosecution approached the Supreme Court seeking further time and petition is registered as MA62//22 on January 19. According to additional public prosecutor, the petition is posted on January 24,” stated the court diary. 

Following the submission of a petition in the Supreme Court seeking more time to complete the trial, the trial court decided to consider the petition on deferring the witness examination of the Investigation Officer on January 25. The prosecution had approached the court to defer the witness examination of the Investigation Officer in the wake of further investigation launched by police.

The court has to summon four additional witnesses as per the order of the Kerala High Court. Similarly, the court also granted permission to recall one more witness in the case. “Issue summons to produce documents and issue summons to Court Witness (CW) 363, CW 364, CW 365 and CW 366 to January 22 and CW 240 to January 25,” stated the court diary.

The state government is yet to appoint a special public prosecutor in the case. 

