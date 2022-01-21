After Mani stands firm, govt promises all eligible owners fresh title deeds

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/IDUKKI: Assuring that no eligible land holder in Idukki would be vacated following the cancellation of controversial Raveendran pattayams (title deeds) in Idukki, Revenue Minister K Rajan said all of them would be issued fresh title deeds.

The cancellation of the pattayams was a continuation of the process initiated in 2019, said Rajan as the order to cancel 532 title deeds given in Devikulam Taluk of Idukki district has created confusion and fears of eviction in the region.

“The government doesn’t propose to evict anyone. The land holders are unable to pledge their land for loan or sell the land as the title deeds are invalid because of the procedural irregularities occurred while granting them. All eligible land holders will be given fresh title deeds soon,” said Rajan. Title deeds signed by M I Raveendran who was the deputy tahasildar in Devikulam were issued in 1999. However, as the deputy collector is not empowered to issue title deeds, their legal validity became questionable soon after.

Acting upon the decision of state cabinet taken on August 7, 2019, the revenue principal secretary has now directed the Idukki collector to cancel title deeds issued by Raveendran within 45 days after completing due formalities. The district administration has been asked to examine all title deeds which were categorised as illegal before cancelling them to avoid a situation of eligible people losing rights over their land. Rajan said all landholders who had been legally eligible for possessing land at the date of allotment would be given fresh title deeds while the illegal ones would be cancelled.

Dist units of CPM, CPI unhappy

However, the decision to cancel Raveendran pattayam has not gone down well with the district leadership of CPM and CPI in Idukki. CPM leader and Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani said the move would be dealt with legally and politically. “The deeds were issued legally and handed over to the beneficiaries during a ‘pattayamela’ (title deed distribution fare),” he said.

The CPM area committee office at Munnar is situated on a piece of land having Raveendran deed. Mani said nobody would be allowed to touch the party office. “The office existed there before the deeds were issued, hence no one will be allowed to demolish the party building,” he said. Asked about the case of CPM office, Rajan said there was no need for a controversy over the building as the title deed of the same might have been legal.

CPM district secretary C V Varghese said the title deeds signed by Raveendran were distributed to beneficiaries by the then revenue minister K E Ismayil. “Those were not obtained through the back door. Hence, we can’t accept the decision to cancel deeds after 23 years,” said Varghese.

CPI district secretary K K Sivaraman also registered dissent over the decision. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose alleged corruption behind the latest move. “The nexus of officials and LDF leaders plan large scale corruption in the name of the new order,” Dean said.