Covid surge or not, INTUC state president wants election on Jan 25

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state Congress leadership has cancelled all its party programmes scheduled for this month due to the alarming surge in Covid cases, the INTUC state president election has been scheduled to be held in Kochi on January 25. A total of 2,700 general council members of the party’s trade union are slated to elect the new leader when the state government has allowed only 50 people in marriage and funeral functions, and much fewer where the TPR is as high as in Ernakulam.

However, R Chandrasekharan, incumbent president of INTUC, told TNIE nonchalantly that the election would take place only if there is another contestant. If not for the pandemic, the INTUC state president election would have taken place in March last year. The election process has been on over the last six months. Only if there are more than one nomination paper by January 22, the election will take place on January 25 following scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers.

For the past eight years after the CBI charged him in the Rs 600-crore Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) scam in procuring inferior-quality raw cashew nuts from abroad, Chandrasekharan has been feeling the heat.

Kadakampally Manoj, the whistleblower in the case and former INTUC Kollam district secretary, alleged that Chandrasekharan is showing undue haste to hold the election as the latter is expected to appear before the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on January 27 on a petition by the CBI seeking permission to chargesheet him under the Prevention of Corruption Act after the state government denied it permission to prosecute him.

“Also, the High Court is scheduled to take up my petition seeking a directive to initiate criminal proceedings against Chandrasekharan in the KSCDC corruption case next week,” Manoj told TNIE.

However, Chandrasekharan, who has been at the helm of the INTUC since November 2007, vehemently denied these allegations. He told TNIE that it was during his tenure in 2012 that the state INTUC president election was first held.

Election won’t be held: V D Satheesan

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan told reporters in Kottayam that INTUC state president election will not be allowed to be held on Tuesday. He added that action will be taken against those leaders who will be instrumental in holding the election defying the party’s stand. But INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan maintained that election will be held as planned which will see 15 voting counters being set up. He added 2,700 voters will not be turning up at the same time and social distancing will be maintained.