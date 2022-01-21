Dileep plotted to kill cops probing actor assault case: Crime branch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch on Friday sought actor Dileep’s custodial interrogation in connection with the case for allegedly plotting to kill the investigating officers in the 2017 actor abduction and assault incident.

Submitting that Dileep and five others were involved in the conspiracy, the crime branch said it is the first time in the history of the state that a person accused of a serious offence hatched a criminal conspiracy to harm the life of even the investigating officers. The allegations against Dileep are very serious in nature. Hence, his custodial interrogation is necessary to unearth the truth of the allegation.

The investigation is going on in full swing and some critical materials have been collected during the initial stage of the investigation itself. The petitioners are not entitled to get anticipatory bail considering their antecedents. If they are granted bail, the entire investigation in the case will be sabotaged, said M P Mohanachandran, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Ernakulam in the statement opposing the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep and other accused in the new case. The court will consider the case on Friday.

The crime branch submitted that Dileep has been making all-out efforts to extricate himself from the clutches of law. As many as 20 prosecution witnesses in the actor abduction case have turned hostile in an effort to help Dileep. The clear role of Dileep and his men are revealed in managing things in that direction and two criminal cases have been registered for influencing the witnesses in the case and an arrest has also been made.

The allegation in the new crime is that on November 15, 2017, the petitioners along with other accused gathered in the private hall in Dileep’s house in Aluva and criminally conspired to endanger the life of the investigation officer Baiju Paulose and supervisory officers in the actor abduction and sexual assault case to wreak vengeance against them since he was arraigned as accused number 8. The case was registered based on director Balachandrakumar, who is claimed to have been in close association with Dileep.

A different case

The crime branch said by its very nature, a conspiracy is always hatched in secrecy and normally it is very difficult to obtain direct proof. But this is a case wherein a person, who was witness to the conspiracy, has come forward and given a statement to the police regarding the planning of the offence by the petitioners

‘Dileep’s friend Sharath not absconding’

Kochi: The Contract Carriage Operators’ Association (CCOA) on Thursday claimed that Sharath G Nair, a close associate of actor Dileep and the owner of Aluva-based Soorya Travels, is not absconding. The crime branch, which is probing the case related to conspiracy to harm police officers who were part of the investigation team in the actor abduction rape case, had recently raided the house of Sharath. The CCOA office-bearers told reporters that Sharath was in Ooty as part of business when the raid took place. They said Sharath is in his house in Aluva and his mobile phone is not switched off.