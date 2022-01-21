STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors just a call away for Covid patients at home in Kerala

The health department has rolled out services of doctors in the district to provide teleconsultation to Covid patients who are under treatment at home.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The health department has rolled out services of doctors in the district to provide teleconsultation to Covid patients who are under treatment at home. The services of these doctors will be made available through the e-Sanjeevani OPD, a portal launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Those who register in the app can avail of free medicines from government hospitals after consultation. 

