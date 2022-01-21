Doctors just a call away for Covid patients at home in Kerala
The health department has rolled out services of doctors in the district to provide teleconsultation to Covid patients who are under treatment at home.
Published: 21st January 2022 06:51 AM | Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:51 AM | A+A A-
KOLLAM: The health department has rolled out services of doctors in the district to provide teleconsultation to Covid patients who are under treatment at home. The services of these doctors will be made available through the e-Sanjeevani OPD, a portal launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Those who register in the app can avail of free medicines from government hospitals after consultation.