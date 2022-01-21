STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Horse in legal spot: Did it give birth or have miscarriage?

A 12-year-old horse at Kariyathampara tourist spot near Koorachundu here is caught in a legal wrangle over whether it had given birth to a colt or not. 

Published: 21st January 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sabinaz, the horse

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 12-year-old horse at Kariyathampara tourist spot near Koorachundu here is caught in a legal wrangle over whether it had given birth to a colt or not. 

Kannan, the Ooty native owner of the horse — Sabinaz — alleges the animal had given birth when it was in the custody of People for Animals (PFA) but it didn’t hand foal over to him. But PFA argues that Sabinaz had not given birth and that the pregnancy was aborted prematurely in the eighth month on March 3 last year. The case is now in the Perambra judicial first class magistrate court.

It all started in February last year when the police handed over the horse to PFA following a complaint that Kannan had been using the animal for giving rides to tourists at Kariyathampara despite it being injured. 

‘It’s likely horse had miscarriage’

“It was after seeing the horse we found that it was pregnant as well. Kannan had not taken care of the animal for eight months during the first lockdown period. We had taken care of the animal for two months in Kozhikode before shifting it to Wadakkanchery in Thrissur. The miscarriage happened in Kozhikode. We have photos of the foetus besides the report of the government vet surgeon on the same,” says Jinsha K, PFA Kozhikode city treasurer.

Meanwhile, Kannan approached the court in April to get back his horse. “The horse was handed over to him only on January 14 this year despite a court ruling to this effect was issued on November 11 last year. It required the police intervention to get back Sabinaz. When the horse was handed over at a house of a PFA member at Feroke, he heard the cries of a foal.

But PFA handed over only the horse to him. Further, the horse was lactating,” says Sumin Nedungadan, counsel for Kannan. According to Nedungadan, Sabinaz was brought to the College of Veterinary and Animal Science at Pookode (KVASU) a few days ago and, after examination, the expert opinion was that they lacked the facility to determine whether the horse had delivered or had a miscarriage. “The experts said its lactating state had evolved through natural process,” the lawyer added.

He further alleged that the horse had only leg injuries when it was taken over by PFA. Now, it has eyesight problem and it is not able to stamp its limbs on the ground. KVASU authorities told TNIE that in all probability, the horse had a miscarriage. “The uterus of the horse was in a normal size and its position indicated zero scope for a recent delivery. Also, lactation can happen even if the animal has not given birth because of hormonal variations,” said Dr Dinesh P T, Assistant professor and head of the department incharge of vet surgery and radiology at Pookode, who had examined Sabinaz.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp