STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In a setback for ruling CPM, Kerala High Court bans public functions with more than 50 people

The interim ruling would put a spanner in the conduct of ongoing CPM district conferences in the state.

Published: 21st January 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

CHENNAI: In a setback to the ruling CPM, Kerala High Court on Friday put a spanner in the conduct of party district conferences by banning all meetings and conferences attended by more than 50 people. The CPM's two-day Kasargod district conference was inaugurated on Friday and was reportedly attended by a large number of party dignitaries and volunteers. 

The ruling party kicked up a row after the Kasargod district collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand who on Thursday imposed restrictions on public functions in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, thereafter, withdraw the order after a high-level review meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the district administrations that restrictions should be imposed based on the number of hospital admissions and not on the basis of the test positivity rate (TPR). 

The High Court was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the revocation of the Collector's order imposing restrictions.

The petitioner reportedly noted that he came to know through reliable media that the Covid-19 restrictions were compromised possibly to facilitate CPM district meetings. The opposition parties slammed the CPM for tweaking the Covid-19 protocol to hold the party conferences.

The Kasargod and Thrissur district conferences were inaugurated on Friday. The party had reportedly curtailed the 3-day meet to 2 days following the Covid surge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court CPM district conferences Kasargod district collector public interest litigation
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp