STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kuthiran second tunnel opens, Kerala kept in dark again

Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, however, said the PWD had been monitoring the works continuously.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

The second tunnel of twin tube tunnel at Kuthiran on NH-544 was opened to traffic on Thursday, while the work on the approach road is progressing

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The second tunnel of the twin-tube tunnel at Kuthiran on NH-544 was opened for traffic on Thursday. The state government, as in the opening of the  first tunnel, remained in the dark about it until Wednesday. Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, however, said the PWD had been monitoring the works continuously.

As per the new arrangement, vehicles going in Palakkad direction are being diverted through the second tunnel. Earlier, vehicles were passing in both directions through the first tunnel, which was opened on July 30. Works like installing lighting and traffic signals were incomplete in the second tunnel. Yet, it used to be opened on an emergency basis to avoid huge traffic blocks on the route.

Only when Thrissur District Collector Haritha V Kumar received a letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), asking the district administration to allow the opening of the second tunnel from Thursday, the state government came to know about it.

The collector said the NHAI highlighted the need to open the second tunnel for traffic diversion so that construction work of the approach road to the tunnel could be speeded up. The contracting company had also sought the same from NHAI.

Riyas and Revenue Minister K Rajan told mediapersons that the second tunnel was opened temporarily as a part of traffic diversion. They said it was not the official opening.  “It is unfortunate the media has reported the state government was unaware of the opening of the tunnel and the plans to start toll collection. We had given clear instruction to NHAI that toll collection could only be started after completing pending works including that of the approach road,” said Riyas. 

Before the second tunnel was opened, an emergency meeting was held online on Thursday morning in the presence of Riyas. He urged the NHAI officials to communicate everything related to the tunnel to the district collector before taking decisions. The work of the approach road to the tunnel is still going on though temporary traffic diversion has been allowed through it. The minister added that the tunnel would be officially opened in April once all related works are completed.

Twin wonder 

Kerala’s first twin-tube highway tunnel has six lanes 

The tunnel on the left side is 955-metre long 

Right tube is 944-metre long  

Total width: 10 metres 

Work commenced: 2016

It passes through Peechi-Vazhani wildlife sanctuary

The work is being carried out by NHAI 

The left tunnel was opened on July 30, 2021

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuthiran NHAI Kerala
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp