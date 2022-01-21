STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tableau on Narayana Guru has high social relevance: Pinarayi tells PM Modi

Pinarayi said the proposed tableau has a string of social message. It has the image of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, who led the state’s Renaissance movement in the last century.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s proposed Republic Day tableau has high relevance in the contemporary social scenario, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With Centre’s rejection of state’s R-Day tableau kicking up a row, Pinarayi wrote to the Prime Minister requesting his urgent intervention to include the state’s tableau in the R-Day parade. 

“His thoughts and actions attracted not only national but worldwide attention. He had fought obscurantist practices which had led to division among humans,” said Pinarayi. 

Comments

