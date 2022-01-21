Tableau on Narayana Guru has high social relevance: Pinarayi tells PM Modi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s proposed Republic Day tableau has high relevance in the contemporary social scenario, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With Centre’s rejection of state’s R-Day tableau kicking up a row, Pinarayi wrote to the Prime Minister requesting his urgent intervention to include the state’s tableau in the R-Day parade.

Pinarayi said the proposed tableau has a string of social message. It has the image of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, who led the state’s Renaissance movement in the last century.

“His thoughts and actions attracted not only national but worldwide attention. He had fought obscurantist practices which had led to division among humans,” said Pinarayi.