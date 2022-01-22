Ashamed of sixth pregnancy, woman killed infant; granted bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the death of a four-day-old baby in Kanjirappally, Kottayam, last year informed the High Court that the mother killed the infant as she was ashamed by her sixth pregnancy. However, the court granted bail to Nisha Suresh, who is differently-abled, saying her continued detention might not be necessary for the probe.

The public prosecutor said Nisha, along with her daughter aged 15, drowned the baby in a bucket of water. The public prosecutor said the statements from the neighbours and other people in the locality revealed Nisha hid her pregnancy from everyone “as she was ashamed that she was pregnant with her sixth child.” The newborn was apparently an unwanted child and was killed at Nisha’s behest. Granting her bail may not be conducive as the safety of her other five children had to be ensured.

Nisha submitted that she had been suffering from multiple handicaps and could not walk for the past 10 years. She had requested her elder child to bathe the baby. Owing to the girl’s inexperience, the baby died while being bathed. This was clear from the fact that she did not hide her baby’s body.

“Considering that the petitioner is said to be suffering from multiple disabilities, that she has been in custody since December 10, 2021, and that her continued detention may not be necessary for the probe, she can be granted bail,” said the court.