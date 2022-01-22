STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enact law based on Hema panel report: Women in Cinema Collective to Kerala govt

However, the chairperson refused to divulge the findings of the committee saying the Justice Hema Committee was not formed as per the Enquiry Commission Act.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:44 AM

Members of Women in Cinema Collective after meeting Law Minister P Rajeeve at the Cusat Guest House at Kalamassery in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Friday urged the state government to enact a law based on the Justice Hema Committee report. The demand was raised by WCC members when they met Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeeve. Responding to their request, the minister said that, right now a three-member panel is studying the report.

“Once the panel submits its report, the government will think about formulating a comprehensive law after taking into consideration all the recommendations,” said the minister. Discussing the issues with the minister, the WCC members urged him to hold talks with them before deciding upon formulating a new law. The WCC members wanted a discussion so that they would also be in the loop about the directions and findings of the committee. The minister assured the members that such a discussion will be held with them.  

Earlier, WCC members had met State Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi in Kozhikode. However, the chairperson refused to divulge the findings of the committee saying the Justice Hema Committee was not formed as per the Enquiry Commission Act. Hence, the findings can’t be divulged, the chairperson had said.

Assurance 

WCC members want discussion so that they would also be in the loop about the panel’s directions and findings 
Law minister assures them that such a discussion will be held

