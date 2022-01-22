Enact law based on Hema panel report: Women in Cinema Collective to Kerala govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Friday urged the state government to enact a law based on the Justice Hema Committee report. The demand was raised by WCC members when they met Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeeve. Responding to their request, the minister said that, right now a three-member panel is studying the report.

“Once the panel submits its report, the government will think about formulating a comprehensive law after taking into consideration all the recommendations,” said the minister. Discussing the issues with the minister, the WCC members urged him to hold talks with them before deciding upon formulating a new law. The WCC members wanted a discussion so that they would also be in the loop about the directions and findings of the committee. The minister assured the members that such a discussion will be held with them.

Earlier, WCC members had met State Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi in Kozhikode. However, the chairperson refused to divulge the findings of the committee saying the Justice Hema Committee was not formed as per the Enquiry Commission Act. Hence, the findings can’t be divulged, the chairperson had said.

