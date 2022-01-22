Kollam: Youth hurt in racing biker’s selfie bid

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A bid by four youngsters to take a selfie while racing on their bikes on MC Road at Policode near Kottarakkara on Friday went horribly wrong after one of their bikes hit a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction and seriously injured its rider.

Aswanth Krishnan, an MBA student who was coming from the opposite side, has been admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.The incident occurred around 11.30am. The police said CCTV visuals showed four youngsters involved in bike racing on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kottarakkara stretch.

The accident occurred when the youth on the first bike tried to take a selfie with the other three riders while the vehicles were moving. His bike lost control and collided with Ashwanth’s bike. The first bike rider suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The others fled the spot, said the police, adding that their bikes did not have number plates. Though the police inspecting vehicles at Ayoor area tried to stop the youngsters, the latter dodged the police. The police said that they were able to impound one of the bikes that had been abandoned.