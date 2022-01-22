STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister P Rajeeve comes to aid of woman investor stonewalled by officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a pleasant surprise for Mini Maria Josy, a nurse in Palluruthy, who decided to drop her plan to open a flour mill due to the unsympathetic attitude of Kochi corporation employees, as Industries Minister P Rajeeve rang her up and assured her of all help to fulfil her dream. Mini, who had been working as a nurse in Kuwait for 14 years, returned to Kerala due to the Covid situation recently.

Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar suspended one officer and transferred another person for troubling the woman entrepreneur. She decided to start a flour mill in her old house and had approached the health office of Kochi corporation in Palluruthy to submit an application. However, she has been made to run from pillar to post for one-and-a-half months to get her residential building converted into a commercial building. 

A cleaning staff at the office allegedly asked her to give Rs 25,000 to get the required sanction. Tired of the hostile attitude of the officers, Mini tore the papers and flung them at the officers on Tuesday. She took to the Facebook narrating her ordeal and advised NRIs that none should invest in Kerala.

Minister Rajeeve, who noticed the Facebook post, contacted Kochi corporation education standing committee chairman V A Sreejith and asked him to contact Mini. Sreejith, along with Perumbadappu division councillor C N Renjith, visited Mini at her house and assured her of all help to start the flour mill. Meanwhile, Rajeeve rang up Sreejith and talked to Mini.

“I was surprised by the attitude of the minister. He assured me of all help and said all sanctions will be provided immediately. Before talking to the minister, I was prejudiced that Kerala is not investor friendly. The minister patiently heard my complaint and assured me to get the licence in two days. This is heart-warming. I am indebted to the minister and councillors Sreejith and Renjith,” Mini told TNIE.

Standing Committee chairman Sreejith said Mayor Anilkumar has expressed regrets for the inconvenience caused to Mini and initiated action against the officers concerned. “The officers delayed the sanction and frustrated Mini quoting tedious procedures. Following the minister’s instruction, we completed the procedures for conversion of her house into a commercial building and delivered the papers on Friday itself,” said Sreejith. 

Mechanism to fine erring officers by Feb, says min

The government will provide all help to entrepreneurs and strict action will be taken against officers who use complex procedures to trouble them, Industries Minister P Rajeeve told TNIE. “We have prepared a statutory grievance address mechanism to address the grievances of entrepreneurs. I had received many complaints regarding the attitude of officers of local bodies during the ‘Meet the Minister programme. After that, Minister for Local Self-Government M V Govindan had convened a meeting of secretaries of municipalities and panchayats to address the issue. The new mechanism will be implemented by the first week of February and officers who unnecessarily trouble investors will be fined Rs 250 to Rs 10,000. Besides, disciplinary action will be taken against such officers,” he said.

