Performing artists devastated, urge Kerala govt to let show go on

In 2020, after Covid hit, the state banned temple festival celebrations bringing agony and despair to hundreds of artists who depended on them. With that door closed, the artists were forced to don the role of construction labourers or agriculture workers in real life.Things started looking better when the government last year relaxed restrictions on the conduct of the festivals after the second wave showed signs of ebbing.However, it was shortlived.

The sudden surge in Covid case, the Omicron threat and the government’s decision to curtail festivities have once again dashed the artists’ hopes and cast a shadow on their future. In fact, many temples have already cancelled programmes booked as part of festivals. “The Palakkad Chittoor temple booked 100 percussion artists for its festival on January 23, but has now cancelled it. It is learnt that the festivals at Ernakulam Siva temple (which begin in the first week of February) and the Guruvayur temple have been confined to rituals. Five programmes have been cancelled in the past two days. The programmes resumed in November and we were hoping for a good season,” said percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar.

Other festivals include the Makara Bharani festival on February 8. Sivarathri marks the peak of the festival season.“We are not against imposing Covid protocol, but the government should refrain from imposing a blanket ban on cultural programmes. Movie halls can operate with 50 per cent capacity in closed halls, in jam-packed malls. Anyone can see the crowd in front of beverages outlets. There are no restrictions on political programmes,” said Kathakali artist Kottakal Devadas.

Many professional drama troupes that opened rehearsal camps availing bank loans are also on the verge of shutting down. “I know many talented artists who became labourers when cultural activities got banned. They started rehearsing again now hoping for a good season. There is no ban on malls, cinemas and political rallies. People should stop treating cultural programmes as a liability,” said stage and television actor Payyannur Murali.

“The police stopped Thalapoli festival at Kodungallur temple on Monday. We are not against enforcing social distancing. But authorities should remember the festivals are the livelihood of thousands of people, from vendors to artists,” said Cochin Devaswom Board president V Nandakumar.

