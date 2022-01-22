STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Veteran CPM leader PA Muhammed no more

P A Muhammed, 84, the veteran leader who played a major role in making roots for CPM in Wayanad, passed away at a hospital in Vythiri around 11.30am on Friday. 

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: PA Muhammed, 84, the veteran leader who played a major role in making roots for CPM in Wayanad, passed away at a hospital in Vythiri around 11.30am on Friday. A former CPM state committee member, Muhammed had been party district secretariat member since the formation of CPM Wayanad district committee and adorned the district secretary post for 25 years. He is survived by children Nishad (KSEB contractor), Nerooda (KSEB engineer) and daughters-in-law Hajra, Seena and Misri. His wife Nabeesa and a son, Salim, had predeceased him. His body was buried at the burial ground of Kappukolly Jumamasjid in the evening. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PA Muhammed CPM
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp