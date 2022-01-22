Veteran CPM leader PA Muhammed no more

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: PA Muhammed, 84, the veteran leader who played a major role in making roots for CPM in Wayanad, passed away at a hospital in Vythiri around 11.30am on Friday. A former CPM state committee member, Muhammed had been party district secretariat member since the formation of CPM Wayanad district committee and adorned the district secretary post for 25 years. He is survived by children Nishad (KSEB contractor), Nerooda (KSEB engineer) and daughters-in-law Hajra, Seena and Misri. His wife Nabeesa and a son, Salim, had predeceased him. His body was buried at the burial ground of Kappukolly Jumamasjid in the evening.