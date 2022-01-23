Carrying COVID victim's body on bamboo stretcher disgraceful: Kerala Human Rights Commission

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The State Human Rights Commission has termed the incident in which a COVID victim's body was carried on a bamboo stretcher as a disgrace to modern society. The commission was referring to the incident in which the body of Mallikamma, wife of Kurppu Swami of Thenmala colony in Kollam, was carried on a bamboo stretcher to the crematorium. The stretcher was used since an ambulance was not available.

Commission's judicial member K Baijunath has asked the chief secretary to take steps to avoid such incidents in future. The Kollam District Police Chief's report to the commission said the victim died during the pandemic spread in Kulathupuzha and Thenmala areas.

The local ambulances were busy ferrying patients to the medical college hospitals in Parippally and Thiruvananthapuram. The report said a bamboo stretcher was used since the cremation cannot be delayed. The commission's order came on a petition by human rights activist Mujeeb Rahman.

