CPM to open COVID help desks in Kerala, line up workers for emergency

Published: 23rd January 2022 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within hours of receiving flak from the High Court for organising the district conference violating COVID control norms in Kasaragod, the CPM directed all workers to actively engage in COVID relief activities.

The swift move, as decided by the available meeting of state secretariat held in Thrissur on Friday, was aimed at addressing the public criticism for ignoring 'caution' and for taking a double standard with regard to public programmes.

The meeting that decided to wind up Thrissur conference on Saturday also directed the Alappuzha district committee to postpone the district conference scheduled for next week. On Saturday, Alappuzha district secretary R Nazar formally announced the postponement of Alappuzha district conference to a later date. 

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan directed all district committees to return to the mode of work which the party had taken up during the first and second waves of the pandemic. "Along with the government and local bodies, mass organisations should join the fight against the raging pandemic. I urge all CPM workers, members of feeder organisations and party sympathisers to render model service like in the first and second waves," Kodiyeri said in a statement. 

The party has decided to launch help desks at the level of all local committees. Public will get assistance from these help desks regarding treatment and vaccination.

Each branch committee has been asked to deploy teams on ground to assess the availability of oxygen cylinders and apparatus like pulse oximeters. Branch units will organise essential treatment apparatus, masks and gloves in public pool so that families with infected persons which don’t have resources to afford those can avail the help of CPM. 

The party will also explore possibility of providing food to the needy infected families. It has been also directed to arrange ambulance service for transporting COVID patients to hospital in places where services of free ambulances such as 108 helpline are inadequate.  

"The only way to resist the pandemic is to exercise caution. I urge all people to rally behind the health department and local bodies concerned to check the spread of pandemic. Party members and fellow travellers should be available for any emergency at every nook and corner of the state," Kodiyeri said in a circular to district committees.

