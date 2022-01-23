Sunday restrictions elicit good response in Thiruvananthapuram, curbs affect traffic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown-like restrictions put in place by the government on Sunday had its desired effect as the vehicular movement remained minimal, while only shops selling essential commodities were allowed to function. The restrictions were put in place in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, which has affected the capital district severely. Thiruvananathapuram is one of the worst Covid-affected districts in the state as 7430 cases, out of the state's total of 45,136, were reported here on Saturday.

The police maintained as many as 18 checkpoints in the city borders, while 65 checkpoints were erected within the city to conduct vehicle checks. Similar measures were adopted by the rural police in its limit as to dissuade unwanted travel.

Barricades were erected along the main thoroughfares to slow down the vehicles and those having valid travel reasons were allowed to proceed, while others were turned away. The police had already announced that they will impound the vehicles that are found travelling unnecessarily and the passengers will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Special Branch sources said limited number of vehicles only hit the road and the public has largely responded favourably to the restrictions.

The shops selling essential food items, medical shops and eateries remained open from 7 am. The eateries, however, were allowed to sell parcels. The delivery boys of the e-commerce platforms and courier agencies were also allowed to function.

The state-run KSRTC operated limited services, while private carriers largely kept off the roads.

With Kerala reporting 45,136 new cases on Saturday the total number of affected people in the state rose to 55,74,702. Ernakulam district had recorded the highest number of 8,143 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram.