Actor Dileep to be questioned for second consecutive day, appears before crime branch

KOCHI: The interrogation of actor Dileep and five others, who are accused in a case for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017, commenced for the second day at the crime branch office at Kalamassery near Kochi on Monday.

The Kerala High Court on Saturday had directed Dileep and four of his associates, including his brother, brother-in-law and two friends, to appear before the Kerala Crime Branch for three days starting Sunday for questioning. Likewise on Sunday, the actor along with his brother Anoop and brother-in-law T N Suraj arrived in the same car for interrogation by around 8.45 am.

Kochi, Kerala | Actor Dileep reaches the Crime Branch office for the second consecutive day,as directed by the Kerala High Court for interrogation in a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017 pic.twitter.com/gbSQxM7yAe — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Apart from the actor, his brother, brother-in-law, his driver Appu, alias Krishnadas, and friend Byju Chengamanad are those being interrogated. Another accused is an unnamed person. The questioning is conducted by Crime Branch SP P M Mohanachandran.



On Sunday, the actor and the others left the crime branch office after an 11-hour long interrogation, by 9 pm.

The Kerala High Court had granted interim protection to Dileep from arrest till January 27 but directed him and other accused to appear before the investigating officers on January 23, 24 and 25 for interrogation.