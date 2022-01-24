Brewing own fruit punch, Kerala aims high

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala may soon have its own liquor and wines, made from local fruits. The state government has set in motion efforts for the production of fruit-based liquor and wines, a programme that would revolutionise farming and tourism sectors. The project is expected to begin in the upcoming financial year.

As the government drafts its new liquor policy, Excise Minister M V Govindan said the proposal for commercial production of wine and liquor from agricultural produce is under active consideration of the government.

“Beverages with low or high alcoholic content can be manufactured from different crops which are available in the state in surplus. For instance, Feni or beverages with lesser alcohol content can be made from cashew apple.

The Beverages Corporation can handle this. It is a viable plan and the government is yet to take a final call,” he told TNIE. He said the programme will have a big impact on the farming sector. “The cooperative sector can be engaged in the procurement of fruits. Large cold storage facilities have to be built to procure the seasonal fruits in large quantities. Ensuring fair price for farmers is the highlight of the programme,” he said, adding that the Kerala-made products will have a global market.

Bevco plans to set up own winery

It is learnt that the government will allow fruit-based wineries in the private sector as well. Units based on fruits like cashew apple, pineapple and plantain will be encouraged. The state-run Beverages Corporation will market the products. Meanwhile, Bevco is planning to establish its own winery.

Bevco officers had a meeting with the All India Wine Producers Association last week. It is learnt that the association has offered technical support to the project. The government is also exploring the possibility of a ‘Make in Kerala’ programme in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturing, according to the minister.

“At present 80% of the liquor sold by the Beverages Corporation is supplied by manufacturers in other states. Hence, we plan to encourage domestic production,” he said. Finance Minister K N Balagopal opined that the fruit wine project will immensely help farmers. “Wineries can be allowed on the model of distilleries under strict monitoring. There will be a good market for Kerala brand wines produced from different fruits,” he told TNIE.

Wineries in private sector

It is learnt that the government will allow fruit-based wineries in the private sector as well. Units based on fruits like cashew apple, pineapple and plantain will be encouraged.