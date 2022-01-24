Drunken brawl: Man stabs friend to death

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A man was stabbed to death by his friend in an inebriated state at the latter’s house in Thodupuzha at 8 pm on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sanal, 50, of Kallamplackal house, Poochapra near Thodupuzha. The police have arrested Arun alias Unni, 38, Chelaplackal house, in connection with the crime. Sanal and Arun were friends and they used to consume liquor at Arun’s house at night.

Arun is unmarried and is staying alone at the house. On Saturday, as usual, the duo was consuming liquor together at Arun’s house. However, an altercation broke between them and an infuriated Arun stabbed Sanal. On hearing the noise, the residents rushed to Arun’s house and found Sanal lying dead in a pool of blood.

Arun admitted to the residents that he killed Sanal. The residents then informed the Kaliar police and handed over Arun. Sanal is survived by wife and 2 children.

Arun confesses

