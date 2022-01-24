STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DYFI men attack CPI activists, Police files case

Kodumon police have registered a case against 10 DYFI workers for attacking two CPI men. The video of the attack went viral on social media on Sunday.

Police

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Kodumon police have registered a case against 10 DYFI workers for attacking two CPI men. The video of the attack went viral on social media on Sunday. The police said the case was registered based on the complaint filed by CPI members.

The incident happened on January 16. A tense situation prevailed in Angadikkal village near Kodumon after a gang of alleged CPM workers attacked a house of a CPI worker on Sunday midnight. The attacks were the result of the a tug war between the parties following the election at the Angadikkal Service Co-operative Bank.

The clash started after CPI activists alleged that CPM members were trying to cast bogus votes.According to police, the residence of Sahadevan, a former CPM leader who recently joined the CPI, was attacked by the assailants on January 16. Following this, the assailants also barged into the residences of a few other CPI workers including that of the AIYF local secretary Jithin and unleashed violence. 

