STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private hospitals roped in to check Covid spread

To rein in the spread of Covid and to stem a possible outbreak, more medical staff will be deployed in the district announced District Collector Afsana Perween.

Published: 24th January 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Services of 20% of house surgeons from 2 pvt hosps to be utilised

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  To rein in the spread of Covid and to stem a possible outbreak, more medical staff will be deployed in the district. This was announced by District Collector Afsana Perween. Twenty per cent of house surgeons from two private hospitals and the service of third-year students of private nursing schools will be utilised for the same. They will work under the directives of the Health Department. The collector also said the district medical officer has been assigned to coordinate the functioning of the team.

The district administration has roped in private hospitals to increase bed strength to treat Covid patients if there is a surge in cases that warrant secondary and tertiary care. The decisions were taken based on an online discussion with management representatives and nodal officers. A fixed number of intensive care units and other inpatient facilities at private hospitals will be made available initially, and more if needed.

Accurate recording of the daily number of patients, vacant beds, ICUs and ventilators should be documented on the Covid vigilance portal. In addition, a special team will be set up to monitor and communicate the spread of disease control methods and systems, said the collector.

As the info on the availability of oxygen is vital, such details will also be incorporated on the vigilance portal. Representatives of private hospital managements have expressed their willingness to work in tandem with the district administration.

The health department has warned those with fever and respiratory illnesses to be extra vigilant. People with fever should remain at home and not venture out. Antigen test should be done first and if the result is negative, an RT-PCR test must be conducted.

The number of patients in the intensive care units of hospitals and the ratio of the severity of the disease will be the criteria for determining the rate of Covid spread. The DMO suggested that only those in the high-risk group in the primary contact list of Covid patients should take a swab test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Surge Covid 19 Omicron Covid Variant Omicron Variant Afsana Perween
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp