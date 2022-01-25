STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin get Attapadi man’s body after one month

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The body of Rathnam of Attappadi, which was lying  in the mortuary of the Thrissur Medical College for one month, was handed over to relatives after postmortem on Monday. 

Rathnam, 55, who was being treated at the Kottathara tribal speciality hospital in Attappadi for brain hemorrhage, was referred to the district hospital on December 16.  

He was then referred to Thrissur MCH on December 22. His bystander returned to Attappadi to get some more money.  When the bystander returned, there was no trace of Rathnam at the district hospital. He died at Thrissur MCH on December 25, 2021. It was only in January that the relatives came to know that Rathnam had been taken to the Thrissur Medical College.

