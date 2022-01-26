Actor abduction case: 33 hours of Dileep’s quizzing ends, over to Kerala HC now

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 33 hours in three days. The crime branch team probing the alleged conspiracy to harm the officers who investigated the 2017 actor abduction and assault case concluded the interrogation of actor Dileep and four others on Tuesday.

In a bid to collect maximum evidence in the case, the investigation team summoned the persons who generally have had contact with Dileep and others allegedly involved in the case. On the final day of the three-day-long interrogation on Tuesday as per the High Court direction, Vyasan Edavanakkad, film director and friend of Dileep, and Thiruvananthapuram-based lawyer Sajith were summoned to the crime branch office at Kalamassery and collected their statements.

The investigation team’s move was to collect maximum evidence against the actor and others within the time limit granted by the High Court. They are also awaiting forensic examination reports of the digital evidence recovered from Dileep’s house at Aluva in the raid carried out as part of the probe.

The team will file a detailed report of the three-day-long questioning in a sealed cover at the court on Thursday. The court had directed the public prosecutor to submit a report on the interrogation and material evidence in a sealed cover on January 27, when the matter would be heard again.

As on Sunday and Monday, Dileep, his brother P Sivakumar, alias Anoop, brother-in-law T N Suraj, driver Appu, and friend Byju Chengamanad arrived at the crime branch office by 9am. The questioning commenced with Dileep, Anoop and Suraj together and then the agency recorded their statements individually. S Sreejith, ADGP (crime branch), who is overseeing the inquiry, and DIG Gopesh Agarwal also joined the interrogation by Tuesday noon. The questioning was completed by 8pm.

Vyasan Edavanakkad later told media persons that he has known Dileep and others for several years. It is learnt that he had identified the voice of Dileep in the audio clips. Sajith, who allegedly tried to secure bail for Dileep through influence, appeared before the investigation team by evening. He handed over the WhatsApp chats between director P Balachandrakumar and him to the crime branch.

On Monday, the statements of directors Rafi, Arun Gopi and manager of Dileep’s Grand Productions were recorded. Meanwhile, ADGP Sreejith told media persons that the questioning has been completed after collecting scientific evidence. “At this juncture, we could not divulge whether Dileep would be questioned again or not,” he said.

Balachandrakumar had alleged that on seeing the old visuals of his arrest on YouTube, Dileep said that five police officers would face the consequences. According to Dileep, the voice clips were fabricated. The conversations that took place on November 15, 2017 were intermittently recorded by the director.

The crime branch had, on January 9, registered the case on a complaint filed by the investigating officer based on a purported audio clip of Dileep, which was released by a TV channel in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to attack the officials.

Trial court seeks detailed report on further investigation

Kochi: Additional Special Sessions Court, which is conducting trial in the actor abduction and rape case, on Tuesday ordered the investigation officer to file a detailed report regarding further investigation carried based on the revelation of film director P Balachandrakumar against actor Dileep. The report has to be filed as Supreme Court, while denying deadline extension of the trial following the request of the prosecution, had observed that an extension can be considered if the trial court asks for it. The report has to be filed on or before Friday.