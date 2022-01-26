Change brought in because CM, ministers under Lok Ayukta lens: Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Opposition leader VD Satheesan sending a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urging him not to sign on the ordinance amending the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, the UDF leadership has decided to meet him in person on Thursday morning.

The Opposition was quick to take on the LDF government’s move to dilute the powers of the Lok Ayukta which saw senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who had approached the Lok Ayukta earlier this month on the Kannur University row, jumping into the ring first.

On January 12, the Lok Ayukta had directed the LDF government and also Higher Education Minister R Bindu to submit their explanations following Chennithala’s petition on the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University Vice-Chancellor. Bindu had come under the ire of the Governor after she wrote to him not once, but twice, conveying the government’s wish to give Gopinath Ravindran one more term as Kannur University VC. The case is scheduled for hearing in early February.

On Tuesday, Chennithala demanded to know what led the LDF Government to hastely decide on amending the Act. “The LDF government’s decision to rob the powers of the Lok Ayukta is unprecedented and is highly deplorable”, said Chennithala.

In yet another controversial case, the Lokayukta is probing the allegation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged abuse of power to grant financial assistance to at least three ineligible persons from the CM’s Distress Relief Fund. These include clearing the debts of `8.5 lakh towards former CPM legislator K K Ramachandran Nair; paying `20 lakh relief to the family of Praveen who had died while on escort duty for CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and allegedly diverting CMDRF funds to the tune of `25 lakh to the family of former NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan.

Satheeshan told reporters in Kochi that the government’s move is to water down the powers of Lok Ayukta. “According to Section 3 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, a person can only be appointed Lok Ayukta if he/she had retired as Chief Justice of a High Court or as a Supreme Court judge. By clipping the powers, it will only help lower the status of the state’s most significant institution,” he said.

In his letter to the Governor, Sathheesan said the role of Lok Ayukta will be reduced to an advisory panel if the amendment is approved. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said the plot of the Left government is to clip the wings of the Lokayukta as it senses adverse verdicts in the crucial cases pending before the anti-graft body.