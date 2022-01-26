Kozhikode: Ex-CI beat me up, says fiance of rape survivor who died

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The fiance of Thenhipalam Pocso case victim, who was found hanging last Wednesday, has levelled serious allegations against a police officer who was then at Feroke station.

The young man alleged that he was beaten up by the officer for helping the girl lodge a complaint of sexual harassment. In a complaint lodged with the Human Rights Commission on Monday, he stated that the then Circle Inspector had tried to ruin their image in the public and had threatened to frame him in the case.

Meanwhile, another officer at the station has weighed in with the youth’s allegation against the former CI. According to the officer, the CI had been constantly interfering while the junior officer was taking the girl’s statement during the probe in 2020.

The girl was raped on several occasions in 2017 when she was 16 years old. Four years later she revealed to the fiance, who had come with the marriage proposal, that she was sexually assaulted by relatives and many others. He then helped her file a police complaint. The police then registered a Pocso case against six persons in 2021. Four of them were arrested by the police.