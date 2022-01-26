Meritorious service: 10 Kerala cops to get Police Medal from President

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten police officers from the state have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are: Kochi City Commissioner and IG C Nagaraju, Special Branch (Internal Security) SP B Krishnakumar, Vigilance SP (Southern Range) R Jayasankar, Idukki ASP Muhammed Kabeer Rawther, Cochin Shipyard Vigilance Officer K R Venugopalan, Thrissur City District Special Branch ACP M K Gopalakrishnan, KAP IV Battalion Deputy Commandant T P Shyam Sunder, Aluva Special Branch SI Sajan K George, Vigilance ASI (Southern Range) Sasi Kumar L and Pudukkad ASI Sheeba A K.

While in deputation with CBI Nagaraju successfully investigated various financial crimes in the banking sector. He earlier worked as DIG in Police Headquarters, the Alappuzha district chief and Telecommunication SP. Krishnakumar worked as DySP in the extremist cell at the Special Branch state headquarters and received the Chief Minister’s police medal in 2012. Kabeer worked in the district crime branch, Narcotics Cell and Vigilance as DySP. He received the CM’s police medal in 2018.

Venugopalan has worked as DySP in Vigilance Special Cell, while Gopalakrishnan was DySP in Palakkad, Wayanad and Kozhikode earlier and also a recipient of the CM’s police medal in 2012. Shyam Sunder has been given additional charge as Special Operation Group Deputy Commandant. He earlier worked with the Special Branch, Marine Enforcement, State Rapid Action Force and India Reserve Battalion. He received the CM’s police medal in 2005.

Sajan previously worked with the NIA Kochi unit on seven-year deputation and received the CM’s police medal in 2021. Sasi Kumar received the medal in 2009, while Sheeba A K received it in 2018.

Two officers of the Fire and Rescue Services department from Kerala have been selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

They are Senior Fire and Rescue Officers Vinod Kumar T and Sathe Kumar A. Three other officers - Station Officer Ashokan K V and Senior Fire and Rescue Officers Sanilal S and Ramankutty P K - have been selected for the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service. Three officers from the Kerala Prisons Department have been selected for the Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service. They are Joint Superintendent N Ravindran, Deputy Superintendent Suresh A K and Assistant Superintendent Minimol P S.