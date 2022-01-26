Need to strengthen higher education, Kerala Governor says in Republic Day address

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s role in the realization of many national dreams has been substantial, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his Republic Day address at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

He added that in the development of infrastructure and connectivity, the state has achieved tremendous progress by commissioning highways, waterways and gas pipeline links.

The Governor also stressed the need to strengthen the resolve and commitment to replicate in Higher Education, the models the state achieved in literacy, health and school education. “By building a strong network of educational and research institutions of greater quality in Kerala, we can help realize the national dream of transforming India as the world’s knowledge hub, as envisaged in the National Educational Policy”, he said.

“On this Republic Day, let our thoughts be on making our beloved State of Kerala a paradise of intellectual pursuits and the preferred destination for higher education and research in India,” he added.

The Governor also said, “Bravely fighting the third wave of the Covid 19 pandemic, Kerala led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has topped the NITI Aayog ranking of States on health indicators for the fourth year in a row. Being ranked fifth in the country and first among southern States in the Good Governance Index (GGI) was another noteworthy achievement.”

Kerala has been nationally lauded for the most effective vaccination drive covering nearly 80% of the population, for bringing down the single digit Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to 6 and for registering an annual decline rate of 7.5% in the incidence of Tuberculosis, the Governor said.

“As the first State to introduce IT coding curriculum right from Class I onward, we are moving ahead to ensure transparency in governance by introducing a single digital platform for the delivery of various government services and to expand e-services to more areas. The decision to establish special courts to try cases related to dowry harassment and violence against women is expression of our firm resolve to ensure gender justice by wiping out evil practices like dowry” he added.