STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No need for concern, but ensure strict Covid vigil: Veena George

Health Minister Veena George said there was no need for any fear or concern even when the daily Covid cases crossed 50,000 on Tuesday.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George said there was no need for any fear or concern even when the daily Covid cases crossed 50,000 on Tuesday. She, however, said all precautions should be taken in the wake of intense spread of infection in the state.

Most of the infected these days are in the 20-30 age group, she pointed out. But the number of severe patients forms less than 1% of the total patients. The state reported 55,475 new cases on Tuesday and it has found that every other person tested positive on the day.

The minister expressed concern over the fact that more cases are being reported among health workers. The department has taken steps to appoint 4,971 health workers on a temporary basis. Those who had worked in Covid brigade will get preference in the recruitment.

The department has also decided to start control rooms in all medical colleges to enable referrals and back referrals of patients. Testing is optional for the healthy persons as per the central guidelines, but they should ensure self isolation for seven days, said Veena. She also asked all people with comorbidities to conduct Covid test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp