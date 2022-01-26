No need for concern, but ensure strict Covid vigil: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George said there was no need for any fear or concern even when the daily Covid cases crossed 50,000 on Tuesday. She, however, said all precautions should be taken in the wake of intense spread of infection in the state.

Most of the infected these days are in the 20-30 age group, she pointed out. But the number of severe patients forms less than 1% of the total patients. The state reported 55,475 new cases on Tuesday and it has found that every other person tested positive on the day.

The minister expressed concern over the fact that more cases are being reported among health workers. The department has taken steps to appoint 4,971 health workers on a temporary basis. Those who had worked in Covid brigade will get preference in the recruitment.

The department has also decided to start control rooms in all medical colleges to enable referrals and back referrals of patients. Testing is optional for the healthy persons as per the central guidelines, but they should ensure self isolation for seven days, said Veena. She also asked all people with comorbidities to conduct Covid test.