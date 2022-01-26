No talks held in LDF on Lok Ayukta Act dilution, Kanam Rajendran at pains to justify it

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a clear indication that the amendment to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, has been brought in as an ordinance in a clandestine manner, the controversial move has not been discussed within the LDF though it is a major policy decision. The Left allies, especially a section in the CPI, have major reservations and resentment with the amendment and the manner in which it is being done.

The double standards of the Left government on the amendment becomes evident as the CPM leadership has taken a firm stand on Lokpal. In fact, the CPM leadership has been arguing for a Lokpal with quasi-judicial powers and autonomy.

The CPM had insisted that the prime minister himself should be brought under the purview of the Lokpal and argued that Lok Ayuktas should be set up in states on the model of the Lokpal. The Left parties will have to take a firm stance when the amendment is introduced as a legislation in the assembly. The CPI leadership hopes the government will tone down the amendment when it presents the bill in the assembly for discussion.

No discussion was held in the LDF regarding the amendment, said a senior Left leader, who added that, nowadays, it seems no proper discussions are being held within the front. “After the Left front became a rainbow alliance of 11 parties, effective discussions not being held in the front. This should have been property discussed,” he opined.

At a time when the Union government has been trying to undermine the judiciary and the Left parties have taken a clear stance on Lokpal, this kind of amendment should have been avoided, observed another senior Left leader.

“It should have been discussed within the Left front before going to the cabinet. The hasty manner in which the ordinance has been brought in, when the chief minister is in the US, raises needless questions. It’s a totally unnecessary move which could have been avoided. It will only weaken the Lok Ayukta system,” said the senior leader.

Responding to questions on whether the matter was discussed in the LDF, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the cabinet has representation of all Left parties. “It was decided by the cabinet. No party expressed any resentment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPI leadership termed the amendment as a mere legal procedure, as per the High Court order. Speaking to TNIE, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendan, however, added that if required, the government will make necessary changes before it is presented in the assembly.

“It’s a proposal by the administrative department and, if required, changes can be brought in after discussions,” he said. “It has been a procedure going on since 2018. There’s a conflict between Sections 12 and 14 in the Act. Now it’s being corrected. Even a HC verdict won’t make it mandatory for a minister to resign. But a Lokayukta verdict would make it mandatory. The HC itself has observed that Lokayukta reports are advisory in nature. Since such a legal issue cropped up, the government rectified the same,” he said.

The Left government moved the Lok Ayukta amendment without consulting the CPM central leadership. The amendment is in stark contrast with the CPM’s declared stand on anti-corruption legislation. In fact, the CPM has been vocal about bringing the PMO and the judiciary under the Lokpal. That’s when the CPM-run state government is bringing in an amendment to curtail the powers of the Lok Ayukta.