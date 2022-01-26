STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pookad prides over Shaurya Chakra for Sreejith

Sreejith had won the gallantry medal for his courageous service in 2002. “Sreejith was a wonderful person who kept connection with his native place.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Pookad, the small town in Chemanchery gram panchayat here, remembered it favourite son with pride after the Centre conferred Shaurya Chakra Award on Naib Subedar Sreejith M posthumously.  

Sreejith, 42, was killed on July 8, 2021, near LOC in Kashmir while fighting terrorists. “We feel very happy and proud,” said Shyju K T, Sreejith’s brother-in-law, when the news broke on Tuesday morning. “He was a brave soldier besides a favourite among the villagers,” he said.

Sreejith had won the gallantry medal for his courageous service in 2002. “Sreejith was a wonderful person who kept connection with his native place. He was in the forefront of the activities of the alumni association of Thiruvangur School. He braved many odds to become a soldier and scale heights,” reminisced Ashokan Kot, former grama panchayat president. 

The state government has offered job for Sreejith’s widow, Shejina. The couple has 15-year old son Atul and 11-year old daughter Tanmay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaurya Chakra Pookad Indian Army
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp