Pookad prides over Shaurya Chakra for Sreejith

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Pookad, the small town in Chemanchery gram panchayat here, remembered it favourite son with pride after the Centre conferred Shaurya Chakra Award on Naib Subedar Sreejith M posthumously.

Sreejith, 42, was killed on July 8, 2021, near LOC in Kashmir while fighting terrorists. “We feel very happy and proud,” said Shyju K T, Sreejith’s brother-in-law, when the news broke on Tuesday morning. “He was a brave soldier besides a favourite among the villagers,” he said.

Sreejith had won the gallantry medal for his courageous service in 2002. “Sreejith was a wonderful person who kept connection with his native place. He was in the forefront of the activities of the alumni association of Thiruvangur School. He braved many odds to become a soldier and scale heights,” reminisced Ashokan Kot, former grama panchayat president.

The state government has offered job for Sreejith’s widow, Shejina. The couple has 15-year old son Atul and 11-year old daughter Tanmay.