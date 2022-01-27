STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three college students arrested for setting ABVP flag post on fire in Kerala

The IHRD college is a SFI stronghold. However, police sources said the arrested students were anti-socials and there were no political motives behind the incident.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parassala police have arrested three students of the IHRD's College of Applied Science, Dhanuvachapuram, for allegedly setting on fire an ABVP flag post installed in front of VTM NSS College and damaging the CCTV cameras installed in front of the NSS Higher Secondary School.

The arrested students have been identified as Akhil, 20, of Vellarada, Abin, 21, of Elluvila and Salman, 20, of Kaliyikkavila. The police said the attack occurred at 3 am on Thursday and the suspects were picked up within three hours.

The VTM NSS College is considered as an ABVP bastion, while the IHRD college is a SFI stronghold. However, police sources said the arrested students were anti-socials and there were no political motives behind the incident.

The flag post was set on fire using petrol, the police said, and added that no bombs were used in the attack. The flex board erected in a nearby temple and window panes of a car parked in a driving school were also damaged.

Following the incident, senior officers had visited the area sensing a potential law and order situation. Forensic and fingerprint experts too visited the crime spot to collect evidence. The cyber team also joined hands with the local police resulting in the arrests.

