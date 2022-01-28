STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Defamation case: VS Achuthanandan to file appeal

The statement further read the lower court’s verdict was not logical and that it’s not mandatory to get justice from the lower courts as was noticed in several previous litigations.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan has said that he would file an appeal in the higher court against the verdict of the Principal Sub-court that ordered him to pay Rs 10.10 lakh in damages to Oommen Chandy in a solar scam-related defamation case.

A statement issued by the office of the 98-year-old former chief minister said the sub-court had delivered the verdict without considering Justice Sivarajan Commission’s report, which had proved Chandy’s involvement in the case, and the action-taken report filed by government officials.

The statement further read the lower court’s verdict was not logical and that it’s not mandatory to get justice from the lower courts as was noticed in several previous litigations. Hence an appeal will be filed with a hope that the higher court would reckon VS’ criticism as the responsibility of a public servant and the lower court should have judged the matter by taking cognizance of the evidence rather than approaching it emotionally, the statement said.The case was filed in 2014 after Achuthanandan alleged in a TV interview that Chandy, who was the chief minister then, had floated a company to fleece money in the name of solar power production. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VS Achuthanandan Defamation case Oommen Chandy solar scam
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp