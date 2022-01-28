Defamation case: VS Achuthanandan to file appeal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan has said that he would file an appeal in the higher court against the verdict of the Principal Sub-court that ordered him to pay Rs 10.10 lakh in damages to Oommen Chandy in a solar scam-related defamation case.

A statement issued by the office of the 98-year-old former chief minister said the sub-court had delivered the verdict without considering Justice Sivarajan Commission’s report, which had proved Chandy’s involvement in the case, and the action-taken report filed by government officials.

The statement further read the lower court’s verdict was not logical and that it’s not mandatory to get justice from the lower courts as was noticed in several previous litigations. Hence an appeal will be filed with a hope that the higher court would reckon VS’ criticism as the responsibility of a public servant and the lower court should have judged the matter by taking cognizance of the evidence rather than approaching it emotionally, the statement said.The case was filed in 2014 after Achuthanandan alleged in a TV interview that Chandy, who was the chief minister then, had floated a company to fleece money in the name of solar power production.